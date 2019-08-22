Kensington’s biggest development in 40 years: A senior living community

The development will include 135 upscale senior living apartments, a 10,000-square-foot courtyard, multiple restaurants, a full-service wine bar, fitness center and a penthouse lounge.

A Chicago developer hopes to break ground by the end of this month on a $75 million senior living community in Kensington, Maryland.

McCaffery has partnered with AEW Capital Management to form a joint venture for “Modena Reserve at Kensington,” a 167,000-square-foot senior living community that is expected to be completed by early 2021.

“This is the largest project the town has had in over 40 years,” said Kensington Mayor Tracey Furman, who has been an advocate for the project.

The two-acre site is at the intersection of Metropolitan Avenue and St. Paul Street and will include 135 upscale senior living apartments. It will incorporate two historic buildings at the site.

The senior living community will be managed by Solera Senior Living.

Modena Reserve will include what McCaffery calls “progressive health and wellness-driven amenities,” a 10,000-square-foot courtyard, multiple restaurants, a full-service wine bar, fitness center with a therapy gym and a penthouse lounge.

The historic buildings will be redeveloped and include a coffee shop that will be open to the public.

This is McCaffery’s first senior housing project, though it has developed several other projects in the D.C. area, including The Market Common in Clarendon, Verde Pointe apartments in Arlington and F1RST Residences in D.C.’s Capitol Riverfront neighborhood, whose rooftop terrace includes views into Nats Park.

Luxury, wellness-driven senior communities are trending in the D.C. area. A double high-rise senior community near Tysons Galleria was recently approved by Fairfax County.

