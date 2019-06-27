Tysons senior living high rise opening in 2023 already has 200 reservations

Evanston, Illinois-based senior community developer Mather LifeWays expects to complete the 300-unit community, which also includes additional assisted living units, in 2023.

Virginia’s Fairfax County approved plans for a luxury senior living community in Tysons Corner that includes an 18-story high rise and a 27-story building, near Tysons Galleria at 7929 Westpark Drive.

Evanston, Illinois-based senior community developer Mather LifeWays expects to complete the 300-unit community, which also includes additional assisted living units, in 2023. It says it already has more than 200 priority reservations for the community.

The development will be what Mather calls a Life Plan Community, which means those who buy can chart a plan that will be in place to support continuum living options, such as planning ahead for additional services like health care and assisted living.

The community will include social, wellness and cultural programs for its residents.

Called The Mather, the project will include a three-acre public park and retail and restaurant space. The builder will seek LEED Gold certification.

The units start at $650,000 and range in size from 850 square feet to more than 3,000 square feet. All units will incorporate SMART home technology.

They are available to buyers 62 and older.

Mather LifeWays has other senior communities in Arizona and Illinois.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.