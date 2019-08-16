Half-off Amtrak sale — but act fast

Amtrak is putting September on super-sale, but to take advantage of the half-off fares, tickets must be purchased on Aug. 16 or Aug. 17.

The 50% off fares are good for Amtrak travel nationwide, not just along the Northeast Corridor, between Sept. 1 and Sept. 30.

Sample one-way fares from D.C.’s Union Station include Charleston for $55, Boston for $57 ($89 on Acela), New York for $39 ($87 on Acela), Philadelphia for $29 ($64 on Acela) and Chicago for $51.

Quoted fares are the lowest available with the sale and will vary based on time of travel.

There are no blackout dates on the 50% discount offered for travel from Sept. 1 to Sept. 30. Reservations are available at Amtrak.com.

Amtrak’s big rollout of new Acela train sets is still on target for some time in 2021.

Last month, Amtrak offered a sneak peek at those new, faster Acela train sets.

