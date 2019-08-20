Giant to open 1st new-format store built from the ground up

Giant Food will open its first grocery store to be built from the ground up with its new, expanded format in Owings Mills, Maryland, Aug. 23, with others planned throughout the Washington and Baltimore region.

The new 67,000-square-foot store is at 10210 Mill Run Circle. Two nearby Giant stores, at 9934 Reisterstown Rd. and 9730 Groffs Mill Drive, will close Aug. 22.

The new Owings Mills store has expanded hot and prepared food sections, fresh sushi, an expanded organic section, an expanded cheese shop and larger deli, meat and seafood departments.

The store also has a Starbucks and a PNC Bank.

Giant opened another store renovated with its expanded footprint and design in Olney earlier this year.

Giant is the largest grocery chain in the Washington region. The Landover, Maryland-based company has more than 160 stores in Virginia, Maryland, D.C. and Delaware, and 20,000 employees.

