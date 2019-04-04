Giant to open new format grocery store in Olney

Giant said the new Olney store will include a larger health and beauty department, more hot food choices, a full gourmet cheese shop, expanded produce and natural food offerings, a sushi bar, and full-service meat, seafood, bakery and floral departments.

Giant Food’s newest Washington-area store opens next week in Olney, Maryland, and it is the first Giant to be entirely comprised of its brand-new layout and décor it said is designed for clear navigation for shoppers.

The store, at 18140 Village Center Dr., opens April 12. It will replace a Giant store at 17821 Georgia Ave. in Olney, which will remain open through April 11.

Giant said the new Olney store will include a larger health and beauty department, more hot food choices, a full gourmet cheese shop, expanded produce and natural food offerings, a sushi bar, and full-service meat, seafood, bakery and floral departments.

The store will have both dairy and frozen kosher food sections.

The new store will allow for the addition of more than 50 new jobs, a Giant spokesperson said.

“We have expanded our offerings across aisles and departments, creating a convenient, one-stop-shop for the community,” said Giant President Gordon Reid.

The new Olney Giant also has a Starbucks, free Wi-Fi and a PNC Bank branch.

Giant remains the largest grocery store chain in the Washington region. The Landover, Maryland-based company now has 164 stores in Virginia, Maryland, D.C. and Delaware and 20,000 employees.

