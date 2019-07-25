How home prices in Prince George’s, Montgomery counties compare to DC

The suburban Maryland housing market is as tight as Northern Virginia and the District, with prices rising, sales slowing and…

The suburban Maryland housing market is as tight as Northern Virginia and the District, with prices rising, sales slowing and the number of homes on the market sharply lower.

Long & Foster said the median price of what sold in Montgomery County in June was just shy of $480,000, up 2% from a year ago. Montgomery County sales were down 9% and inventory was down 11% from last June.

In Prince George’s County, the region’s most affordable county, the median price of what sold in June was $310,000, exactly half the median sales price in June in the District. Prince George’s County’s median price was also up 3% from last June.

Sales in Prince George’s County were down 16% from a year ago, and the number of homes for sale was down 33%.

Sellers in both Montgomery and Prince George’s counties got, on average, almost 100% of list price.

Elsewhere in Maryland, the median selling price in Charles County in June was $313,000, up 1% from a year ago. The median selling price in Frederick County last month was $339,900, down 1% from last June.

