Virginia unemployment fell in June

The commonwealth's jobless rate ticked back down in June, and remains well below the national average, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

After a small increase in Virginia’s unemployment rate in May, the commonwealth’s jobless rate ticked back down in June, and remains well below the national average.

The Labor Department’s Bureau of Labor Statistics reports Virginia’s June unemployment rate was 2.9%, down from 3% in May, and down from 3% a year earlier.

Maryland’s unemployment rate remains slightly above the 3.7% national average, though it was unchanged in June at 3.8%. A year earlier, Maryland’s unemployment rate was 4%.

Vermont had the lowest state unemployment rate in June, at just 2.1%.

Alaska still has the highest state unemployment rate, unchanged in June at 6.4%.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.