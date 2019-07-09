Sodexo currently has more than 500 jobs available in the D.C., Maryland and Virginia area, from hourly jobs to management, IT and other professional full-time positions.

Gaithersburg, Maryland-based food services and facilities management company Sodexo USA, one of the Washington area’s largest employers, has hundreds of open jobs in the region it hopes to fill this summer.

While many jobs are entry-level, Sodexo says it promotes hundreds of hourly employees into management positions each year.

Jobs available include 80 new positions at George Mason University’s Fairfax campus. The company is holding a job fair July 10 at George Mason University to fill those jobs.

Sodexo also recently launched its first on-campus robot delivery program with partner Starship Technologies at the George Mason University campus in Fairfax.

All of Sodexo’s current Washington-area job openings are posted online.

Sodexo runs food service operations at more than 625 college and university campuses, and provides food and facilities management services to airports and sports stadiums.

The company currently has more than 5,700 employees in the D.C. region.

