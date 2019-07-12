Montgomery Co. wins top award for connecting with citizens online

Montgomery County, Maryland, received first place in the annual Digital Counties survey, which ranks the nation's counties on how well they are connecting with their citizens digitally.

Several Washington-area counties rank among the best, including first place for Montgomery County, Maryland, among counties with a population of 1 million or more.

“We are taking a more measurable approach to outcomes at the population level, rather than at the system level or the enterprise level,” Montgomery County Chief Information Officer Sonny Segal told the Center for Digital Government.

Arlington County, Virginia, ranks No. 2 this year among counties with a population between 150,000 and 249,999.

“Technology is at the core of our daily operations as a government and the many constituent services we provide, (and) we are proud that the innovation and dedication to staff to develop and employ digital solutions for the greater good is being recognized at the national level,” said Arlington County Board Chair Christian Dorsey.

The annual survey identifies the best technology practices among U.S. counties, including those that streamline delivery of government services, enhance cybersecurity and contribute to disaster response and recovery efforts.

Prince George’s County, Maryland, ranks No. 4 among counties with a population of 500,000 to 999,999. Loudoun County, Virginia, ranks No. 6 among counties with a population of 250,000 to 499,999.

This is the Center for Digital Government’s 17th-annual county rankings.

“Innovative counties across the U.S. are leveraging technology and data to complete unique projects that better service citizens, save taxpayer money and protect citizen data,” said Teri Takai, executive director of the Center for Digital Government.

A list of first place winners in all population categories, and why they got noticed this year, including Montgomery County, is posted online.

