CAVA puts Soupergirl gazpacho in the menu

Popular D.C. soup purveyor Soupergirl found another outlet for its soups, or at least one of them.

Fast-casual restaurant chain CAVA is adding Soupergirl’s summer gazpacho to its menu for a limited time.

The Garden Gazpacho Soup will be available at all CAVA locations in the D.C. metro from July 22 through Sept. 2, for $4.99.

This is CAVA’s first partnership with Soupergirl.

“We’re huge fans of Sara and the amazing flavors she creates at Soupergirl. Her commitment to using real ingredients, sourced from responsible growers is perfectly in line with how we think at CAVA,” said CAVA co-founder Dimitri Moshovitis.

Soupergirl was started in 2008 by former stand-up comedian Sara Polon and her mother Marilyn.The business, which started as a delivery company, now has 35 employees and two retail locations in D.C. Soupergirl is also a fixture at several D.C.-area farmers markets.

In addition, the refrigerated soups are sold at more than 50 Whole Foods stores throughout the Mid-Atlantic, as well as 20 Costco stores from Massachusetts to D.C. It is available in a number of Wegmans and Giant Food stores.

Polon’s soups are all plant-based. Her team produces what she estimates is “thousands” of gallons of soup a week.

CAVA, with more than 80 locations, acquired the Zoe’s Kitchen restaurant chain and its 250 restaurants in 2018.

