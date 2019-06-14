Tenleytown Wawa will open in late June with 4 days of free coffee

Just a month after opening its new Columbia Heights convenience store, Wawa has set a June 20 grand opening date for its Tenleytown store, next to the Tenleytown Metro.

The Tenleytown store is in a former Sears appliance showroom. It is the fourth urban-format Wawa location to open in the District. A fifth D.C. Wawa opens in Adams Morgan at 2424 18th St. NW, in a former BicycleSpace storefront, this fall.

Wawa typically hires 40 to 50 employees for each new store.

The Tenleytown Wawa opens at 8 a.m. June 20 with giveaways for the first 100 people. Coffee at the store will be free through June 23.

Wawa grand openings showcase charities and nonprofits. The Tenleytown opening is a partnership with the United Service Organizations (USO) featuring a Letters from Home digital station called Campaign to Connect. The in-store campaign to support USO runs through July 21.

There will also be a hoagie building contest called Hoagies for Heroes, with donations to teams from reserves and USO volunteers.

Wawa opened its first D.C. store on 19th Street, near Dupont Circle, in late 2017. A second store on Wisconsin Avenue in Georgetown opened late last year, replacing a former Restoration Hardware store.

