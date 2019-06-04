Spirit Airlines continues BWI expansion with Nashville flights

Spirit Airlines, which moved its D.C.-area base from Reagan National Airport to BWI Marshall Airport in 2012, has grown to BWI's second-largest airline with more destinations on the way.

Starting in October, Spirit will fly nonstop daily from BWI to Nashville.

“Spirit Airlines is excited to announce service to Music City,” said Ted Christie, Spirit Airlines’ president and chief executive officer. “Nashville is one of the fastest-growing cities in the country and has a lot to offer.”

So far in 2019, Spirit has added new BWI destinations to Raleigh-Durham, Jacksonville, Austin, Charlotte, and San Juan.

Spirit now accounts for about 10% of all scheduled flights at BWI.

Last year, Spirit flew 1.9 million passengers at BWI.

BWI, the busiest airport in the Washington region, had its fourth consecutive record year for passengers in 2018, with commercial passenger traffic reaching 27.1 million.

