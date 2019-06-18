Arlington County approves new affordable units near historic Virginia Square burial ground

Arlington County has approved plans for an apartment building at the northwest corner of Washington Boulevard and Kirkwood Road that will include 16 affordable units.

Virginia’s Arlington County has approved Eleventh Street Development LLC’s plans for a seven-story apartment building at the northwest corner of Washington Boulevard and Kirkwood Road that will include 16 affordable units.

The apartment building will replace a former Sport & Health Club, two single story office buildings and the Specialty Services auto service building, all of which will be demolished.

Affordable units will be available to families earning 60% or less than the area’s median household income.

The building will also include an interior courtyard and a 198-space garage.

In February, the Arlington County Board approved a separate plan to redevelop the aging American Legion Post 39 at 3445 Washington Boulevard into a new, affordable housing apartment building.

That seven-story building will include 160 affordable units. It will also include a new, ground-floor American Legion post.

Both projects are part of a larger redevelopment plan for sites along Washington Boulevard and Kirkwood Road approved by the Arlington County Board in 2017.

It includes widening Washington Boulevard to add a parking lane along the north side of the street.

The county also intends to acquire a graveyard at the site, the Ball Family Burial Grounds, one of Arlington’s oldest family burial grounds.

Ensign John Ball, a veteran of the 6th Virginia Regiment during the American Revolution, is buried there, along with many of his descendants.

The county manager will report by December 31 options for acquiring, stabilizing, preserving, and providing access to the burial grounds, and provide cost estimates for identifying Ball family heirs and addressing issues of ownership.

A third site, currently home to the YMCA Arlington campus, is also part of the Washington Boulevard-Kirkwood development plan.

