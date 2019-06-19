Boeing to move Space and Launch headquarters from Arlington to Florida

Boeing will relocate the headquarters of its Space and Launch operations from its current base near the Pentagon to Titusville, Florida, on Florida's Space Coast.

The headquarters move is significant for Boeing as its space programs move from development to operations, but will only impact a handful of Washington-area jobs.

Boeing spokesman Dan Beck told WTOP the move will include current Space and Launch Senior Vice President Jim Chilton, his executive team and support staff.

The relocation takes Boeing’s space program to a region that includes the Kennedy Space Center, Cape Canaveral and Patrick Air Force Base.

Big Boeing space programs advancing include its CST-100 Starline commercial spacecraft, which is preparing for two flight tests later this year, with mission to the International Space Station beginning in 2020, and delivery of the first two core stages of what will be the world’s most powerful rocket, NASA’s Space Launch System, for uncrewed and crewed missions to the moon.

The headquarters move will have no impact on Boeing’s space operations in other states, including California, Texas, Alabama, Colorado and Louisiana.

Boeing’s Defense, Space & Security business will continue to be headquartered in Arlington, north of Crystal City on Long Bridge Drive. The Florida move will also have no impact on Boeing’s other employees here.

Boeing has about 2,300 employees in the D.C. area.

