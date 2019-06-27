Airbus Americas subsidiary Satair Group, which has a large-plane-parts warehouse in Ashburn, Virginia, will invest more than $10 million to relocate the operations to a larger facility nearby.

The new 250,000-square-foot facility will be in the Northwoods Industrial Park, near the north freight entrance at Dulles International Airport.

The Loudoun County Board of Supervisors will vote on a $125,000 commercial business incentive fund grant in the form of fee waivers and cash for Satair as part of its decision to remain in Loudoun County.

Just three years ago, Airbus Americas invested $1 million to expand its existing parts distribution center in Ashburn, which Satair says it has already outgrown.

Like the existing facility, the new warehouse will operate 24/7 to provide quick service to airline requests for parts. The expansion will increase its capacity for supporting the A380 and A350.

The existing facility, which opened in 1991, is already Airbus’ largest material distribution center by customer volume. It houses more than $200 million in spare parts, about 100,000 items at any given time, ranging from small components to flaps, rudders and passenger doors.

It employs more than 100 people.

Airbus has other parts distribution centers in Hamburg and Frankfurt, Germany; Beijing; and Singapore.

