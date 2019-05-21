Washington’s top convention hotels (2 are new to the list)

Seven of the top 100 hotels for meetings and convention bookings this year are in the D.C. area, with all but one of them in the capital itself, a new ranking shows. See which local hotels make the list.

Washington, D.C. has a reputation as a convention and meetings town, and that bodes well for hotel business.

Cvent, a Virginia-based event management company, is out with its annual list of busiest hotels based on event booking activity throughout its supplier network in 2018.

The highest ranked local hotel for meeting bookings this year is the Grand Hyatt Washington, ranked 20th, and up nine spots from last year.

Two D.C. hotels are new to the top 100 this year. The Washington Hilton debuts on the list at No. 53. The Renaissance Washington, D.C. makes its first appearance in the top 100 at No. 98.

More than 42 million room nights were sourced through the Cvent Supplier Network, on which the rankings are based.

The No. 1 convention and meetings hotel is not in Las Vegas, nor is it in New York or Orlando. It is the 800-room Omni Nashville Hotel, which rose to the top from sixth place on the previous list.

In addition to the Omni Nashville, the rest of the top five are the JW Marriott Austin, ARIA Resort & Casino Las Vegas, Fairmont Austin and Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center in Nashville.

Here are the top Washington hotels on Cvent’s 2019 list for convention and meetings bookings:

20: Grand Hyatt Washington

42: Marriott Marquis Washington, D.C.

45: Gaylord National Resort

53: Washington Hilton (new to top 100 list)

97: Omni Shoreham Hotel

98: Renaissance Washington, D.C. (new to top 100 list)

99: JW Marriott Washington, D.C.

Read Cvent’s full 2019 list of the top 100 meeting hotels in the U.S.

