2 big DC-area limo companies merge

Rockville, Maryland-based RMA Worldwide Chauffeured Transportation has acquired D.C.-based Kane International Limousine for an undisclosed sum, creating the Washington region’s largest private transportation fleet.

The newly merged company is one of the largest chauffeured transportation operations in the U.S. It will operate under the RMA Worldwide brand.

The combined company now has more than 6,000 clients and will transport nearly 12 million passengers. It has more than 400 vehicles in its combined fleet and more than 550 employees.

RMA Worldwide will operate facilities in D.C., as well as Maryland’s North Bethesda and Baltimore and Richmond, Virginia.

Its fleet serves executives, and has charter and shuttle contracts with colleges, universities and private schools.

RMA was founded in 1988 with one sedan. Kane International started with five vehicles in 1980.

RMA now projects more than $65 million in revenue this year, from local operations and through its affiliate network in 600 cities globally.

