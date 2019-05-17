202
Montgomery Co. home values up 4.3%

By Jeff Clabaugh | @wtopclabaugh May 17, 2019 11:08 am 05/17/2019 11:08am
The Montgomery County, Maryland, housing market is generally less expensive than the District and close-in Northern Virginia suburbs, but prices are rising.

The Greater Capital Area Association of Realtors said the median price of a home that sold in Montgomery County in April was $464,000, up 4.3% from a year ago.

The number of sales in Montgomery County that closed last month was down 3.5% from a year ago, but pending sales, or contracts that were signed, were up 2.8%.

The number of houses and condos for sale in Montgomery County is down 5.1% from a year ago.

Montgomery County’s housing market continues to favor sellers, with just a 2.3 month supply of homes available based on the average sales pace over the last year.

Homes that sold in April went for an average 98.7% of the original list price.

Below is a chart showing sales and price trends in Montgomery County over the past nine years, courtesy of the Greater Capital Area Association of Realtors:

Sales and price trends in Montgomery County over the past nine years. (Courtesy Greater Capital Area Association of Realtors)

