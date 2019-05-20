Maryland, Virginia unemployment rates hold steady

The Labor Department's Bureau of Labor Statistics says Virginia's April unemployment rate was 2.9%, while Maryland's rate was 3.8%.

Unemployment rates fell in 10 states and remained stable in the rest in April, with unemployment rates in both Virginia and Maryland unchanged.

The Labor Department’s Bureau of Labor Statistics says Virginia’s April unemployment rate was 2.9%, unchanged from March but down from 3.1% a year ago.

Maryland’s unemployment rate was 3.8% in April, unchanged from March and down from 4.1% in April 2018.

Vermont had the lowest state unemployment rate in April at just 2.2%. Alaska retains the highest state unemployment rate, at 6.5% in April.

Vermont, along with Pennsylvania at 3.8%, and Wisconsin at 2.8%, set all-time unemployment lows in April.

