Maryland, Virginia unemployment rates hold steady

By Jeff Clabaugh | @wtopclabaugh May 20, 2019 8:48 am 05/20/2019 08:48am
Unemployment rates fell in 10 states and remained stable in the rest in April, with unemployment rates in both Virginia and Maryland unchanged. (Getty Images)

The Labor Department’s Bureau of Labor Statistics says Virginia’s April unemployment rate was 2.9%, unchanged from March but down from 3.1% a year ago.

Maryland’s unemployment rate was 3.8% in April, unchanged from March and down from 4.1% in April 2018.

Vermont had the lowest state unemployment rate in April at just 2.2%. Alaska retains the highest state unemployment rate, at 6.5% in April.

Vermont, along with Pennsylvania at 3.8%, and Wisconsin at 2.8%, set all-time unemployment lows in April.

Business & Finance jeff clabaugh jobs Latest News Local News Maryland News unemployment Virginia
