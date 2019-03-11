Virginia, Maryland jobless rates fell below national average

Both Virginia's and Maryland's unemployment rates fell below the national unemployment rate in January of 4 percent.

Virginia’s statewide unemployment rate in January was 2.8 percent, and Maryland’s unemployment rate was 3.7 percent.

On March 8, the Labor Department reported the nation’s unemployment rate fell to 3.8 percent in February. It will report February unemployment numbers for states later this month.

Maryland also added 3,100 jobs from December to January, while Virginia added 23,700 in that same one-month time frame.

Iowa and New Hampshire tied for lowest state unemployment rate in January, at 2.4 percent.

Alaska had the highest state unemployment rate in January, at 6.5 percent.

