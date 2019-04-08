202
Home » Business & Finance » Unemployment in DC area…

Unemployment in DC area falls to 3.5%

By Jeff Clabaugh | @wtopclabaugh April 8, 2019 7:56 am 04/08/2019 07:56am
Share
A job fair in Miami is sen on April 5, 2019. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Unemployment rates fell in 283 of the nation’s 389 metropolitan areas in February, including the D.C. metro.

The Washington region’s February unemployment rate was 3.5%, down from 3.7% in both January and February 2018.

Metro-level unemployment data trails the Labor Department’s monthly national report, which Friday showed the national unemployment rate in March was unchanged at 3.8%.

Related Stories

In Baltimore, the February unemployment rate was 4.1%, unchanged from January, but down from 4.5% a year earlier.

Among metro areas with a population of 1 million or more, Nashville had the lowest February unemployment rate at 2.4%. Cleveland had the highest big city unemployment rate in February at 4.8%.

Among all metro areas regardless of population, Ames, Iowa, home to Iowa State University, had the lowest unemployment rate in February, at just 1.4%.

El Centro, California, an agricultural community near the Mexican border, had the highest February unemployment rate at 17.4%

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Topics:
Business & Finance jeff clabaugh jobless Latest News Local News unemployment Washington, DC News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

WBJ

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!