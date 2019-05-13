EagleBank plans its first Prince George’s County location

Bethesda, Maryland-based EagleBank has signed a lease to expand into Prince George's County with a loan office in Lanham.

It will be located in the Palmer Business Park at 4550 Forbes Blvd., and will open this September. It will be EagleBank’s first office in Prince George’s County.

“Prince George’s County is a market that presents extraordinary opportunities for EagleBank. The opening of the Lanham office is another important step in our growth strategy for this county, where we are committed to growing our business and building long-standing financial relationships,” said EagleBank President and CEO Susan G. Riel.

Riel, previously chief operating officer, replaced EagleBank founder and longtime CEO Ron Paul earlier this year. Paul stepped down, citing heath concerns.

EagleBank is one of the largest commercial lenders in the Washington, D.C. region, and one of the largest SBA lenders.

EagleBank has more than 20 branches in D.C., Northern Virginia and the Maryland suburbs, and total assets of $8.4 billion, and $6.7 billion in deposits, one of the 10 largest banks based on D.C.-area deposits.

