Columbia Heights Wawa opens May 23, Adams Morgan to follow

The Columbia Heights Wawa is opening in space formerly occupied by Five Guys and Potbelly Sandwich Shop next to the Highland Park apartments.

Convenience store chain Wawa’s third urban-format store in D.C. will open in Columbia Heights May 23, with one in Adams Morgan soon to follow and a fifth D.C. store in Tenleytown.

The Columbia Heights Wawa is opening in space formerly occupied by Five Guys and Potbelly Sandwich Shop next to the Highland Park apartments at the Columbia Heights Metro at 1400 Irving St., N.W.

It follows Wawa’s first D.C. store on 19th Street near Dupont Circle, which opened late 2017, and its second on Wisconsin Avenue in Georgetown, which opened late last year and replaced a former Restoration Hardware store.

There is no firm date for the Adams Morgan location, but Wawa has “now hiring” signs in place at 2424 18th St., N.W., formerly occupied by BicycleSpace.

Wawa says it typically hires 40 to 50 employees for each new store.

The Tenleytown location, in a former Sears appliance showroom next to the Tenleytown Metro station is expected to open later this year.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.