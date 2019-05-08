202
Centreville’s Parsons Corp. soars in first day of Wall Street trading

By Jeff Clabaugh | @wtopclabaugh May 8, 2019 1:42 pm 05/08/2019 01:42pm
Parson Corp.'s Centreville headquarters at 5875 Trinity Parkway. (Courtesy Parsons Corp.)

Centreville, Virginia-based Parsons Corp. made its Wall Street debut Wednesday, raising $500 million in its initial public offering.

Its stock soared as much as 16% in its first day of trading, giving the company a market valuation of about $3 billion.

Parsons Corp., a defense, engineering and IT security contractor founded in 1944, completed the relocation of its corporate headquarters to Northern Virginia from Pasadena, California, in March.

Parsons already had a large D.C.-area presence. Acquisitions over the past decade made the D.C. region Parsons’ largest concentration of employees.

Parsons, whose customers include NATO, has 2,400 employees spread across several D.C.-area locations, and about 16,000 employees worldwide.

The company had $3.6 billion in 2018 revenue.

Parsons trades under the ticker symbol “PSN” on the New York Stock Exchange. It sold shares to investors at $27 a share. It was just over $30 in afternoon trading.

