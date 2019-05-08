Centreville’s Parsons Corp. soars in first day of Wall Street trading

The defense, engineering and IT security contractor completed the relocation of its corporate HQ to Northern Virginia from California in March.

Centreville, Virginia-based Parsons Corp. made its Wall Street debut Wednesday, raising $500 million in its initial public offering.

Its stock soared as much as 16% in its first day of trading, giving the company a market valuation of about $3 billion.

Parsons Corp., a defense, engineering and IT security contractor founded in 1944, completed the relocation of its corporate headquarters to Northern Virginia from Pasadena, California, in March.

Parsons already had a large D.C.-area presence. Acquisitions over the past decade made the D.C. region Parsons’ largest concentration of employees.

Parsons, whose customers include NATO, has 2,400 employees spread across several D.C.-area locations, and about 16,000 employees worldwide.

The company had $3.6 billion in 2018 revenue.

Parsons trades under the ticker symbol “PSN” on the New York Stock Exchange. It sold shares to investors at $27 a share. It was just over $30 in afternoon trading.

