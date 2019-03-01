75-year-old Parsons Corp. moves HQ to Northern Virginia

Parsons has grown its D.C.-area presence over the last several years, including its most recent acquisition of Chantilly-based contractor OGSystems in January.

Pasadena, California-based defense, engineering and IT security contractor Parsons Corporation has moved its headquarters to Centreville, Virginia, where the company already has a major presence.

Founded in 1944, Parsons has grown its Washington-area presence over the last several years, including its recent acquisition of Chantilly-based contractor OGSystems in January.

“Our strategic actions over the past 10 years, including acquisitions, have led to the Washington metropolitan area having Parsons’ largest concentration of employees worldwide,” said Parsons CEO Chuck Harrington.

“The move of our corporate headquarters to the Washington area will support this concentration of employees in the region.”

Parsons is a defense, security and infrastructure contractor for federal and local governments, as well as private industrial customers.

The company will maintain a large presence in California, with 1,400 employees. It now has a total of 2,400 employees spread across several D.C.-area locations, and about 16,000 employees worldwide.

