Washington Gas wants Maryland rate increase

Washington Gas has filed with the Maryland Public Service Commission to increase base rates and charges for its natural gas customers in Maryland.

If approved, it would be the second Maryland rate increase in a year.

Washington Gas raised residential rates for Virginia customers in January.

In its most recent filing, Washington Gas says the rate increase is necessary to cover operational costs and to allow the company to earn its allowed rate of return.

If approved, it would raise residential rates in Maryland by 4.6%, adding an average of $3.51 a month in Maryland residential bills.

The new rates would become effective in the December 2019 billing cycle.

A year ago, Washington Gas requested a rate increase for Maryland customers. A 3 percent increase was approved by the Maryland PSC, and went into effect in December 2018.

A 3% rate increase went into effect for Washington Gas customers in Virginia in January.

Washington Gas parent company WGL Holdings was acquired by Canadian utility AltaGas for $6.4 billion last summer.

