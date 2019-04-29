202
Press House apartments break ground near Union Market

By Jeff Clabaugh | @wtopclabaugh April 29, 2019 9:03 am 04/29/2019 09:03am
A new development called Press House is in the works near Union Market in the District. (Courtesy Foulger-Pratt)

Developer Foulger-Pratt just broke ground on its two-building apartment project near D.C.’s Union Market that will incorporate an old printing press warehouse where the Congressional Record was once produced.

Press House at Union District will go up on a 1.5-acre site at 301 and 331 N St., N.E., about a block east of the NoMa-Gallaudet Metro stop.

Foulger-Pratt applied to designate the existing National Capital Press Building structure as a landmark. It will be redeveloped as ground floor retail and two floors of office space.

The building dates back to 1931, and is where the Congressional Record, training manuals for the War Department and other government publications were printed.

Two separate buildings that will share a lobby and rooftop pool and grill areas will go up adjacent to the Press Building, and will include 365 apartments.

About a third of the apartments will be two-bedroom units, with the rest studio apartments and one-bedroom apartments. Thirty-one of the units will be set aside as affordable units.

The project was delayed by a neighborhood group’s appeal, which was overturned in December.

Foulger-Pratt is developing Press House at Union District with partners Juster Properties and ClearRock Properties.

