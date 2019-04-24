Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams comes to Bethesda Row

The Bethesda Jeni’s will open in 1,135 square feet on Elm Street with a scoop shop and communal seating, and will include its full line of signature classics, including Brambleberry Crisp and Gooey Butter Cake, as well as its new line of daily-free flavors.

Maryland residents and office workers will have a new temptation when Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams opens at Bethesda Row this fall.

It will be Columbus, Ohio-based Jeni’s second Washington-area location. The other is at 1925 14th St.,NW in D.C.

Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams was founded in 2002 by James Beard Award-winning cookbook author Jeni Britton Bauer. The company sources direct and fair trade ingredients from family farms.

It is also a Certified B Corporation, meaning it meets rigorous standards for social and environmental performance set by the nonprofit B Lab.

There are now 34 of its scoop shops nationwide. Its products are also sold online and in grocery stores.

Jeni’s is the latest addition to Federal Realty’s Bethesda Row, which lost its longtime Barnes & Noble anchor recently. It was replaced by a three-story Anthropologie store.

Amazon opened one of its physical bookstores at Bethesda Row recently. A Poke Dojo restaurant opens this spring, as does a Matchbox.

There are now more than two dozen cafes and restaurants at Bethesda Row.

