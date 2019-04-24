Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams comes to Bethesda Row

The Bethesda Jeni’s will open in 1,135 square feet on Elm Street with a scoop shop and communal seating, and will include its full line of signature classics, including Brambleberry Crisp and Gooey Butter Cake, as well as its new line of daily-free flavors.
It will be Columbus, Ohio-based Jeni’s second Washington-area location. The other is at 1925 14th St.,NW in D.C.
Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams was founded in 2002 by James Beard Award-winning cookbook author Jeni Britton Bauer. The company sources direct and fair trade ingredients from family farms.
It is also a Certified B Corporation, meaning it meets rigorous standards for social and environmental performance set by the nonprofit B Lab.
There are now 34 of its scoop shops nationwide. Its products are also sold online and in grocery stores.