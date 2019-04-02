Fairfax County jobs fair set for April 11, 12

Job openings include administration, environmental, health, libraries, parks and leisure, professional, public safety, social services, STEM and trades.

Fairfax County, Virginia has lots of government jobs to fill, and it will hold a two-day jobs fair to connect job seekers with openings.

The jobs fair will be held at the Fairfax County Government Center at 12000 Government Center Parkway in Fairfax from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on April 11 and April 12.

Members of the county’s benefit and retirement teams will be on site to answer questions about Fairfax County’s benefits programs.

Representatives of the Department of Aging and Rehabilitative Services will be there to provide information.

Fairfax County is the 10th largest non-federal government employer in the D.C. region, with more than 12,000 employees.

