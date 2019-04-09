202
Home » Business & Finance » 9 secrets to save…

9 secrets to save money on a shoestring budget

By U.S. News & World Report | @usnews April 17, 2019 9:40 am 04/17/2019 09:40am
Share

Make saving a cinch with these lesser-known tricks.

Building an emergency fund, creating a nest egg for retirement and socking away money for your children’s college fund are fundamental steps to ensure long-term financial well-being. But how do you save money when you’re on a stringent budget? While it can be challenging to set money aside on a small salary, it can be done. So if you’re looking to pad your savings, use these expert-backed strategies.

Here’s how to save money on a shoestring budget:

— Make a game out of saving.

— Get a side hustle.

— Modify your income tax withholding.

— Invest your raise.

— Use technology to save.

— Identify areas where you can scale back.

— Pay your bills on time.

— Prioritize saving over convenience.

— Pay yourself first.

More from U.S. News

10 Expenses Destroying Your Budget

8 Big Budgeting Blunders — and How to Fix Them

50 Ways to Improve Your Finances in 2019

9 Secrets to Save Money on a Shoestring Budget originally appeared on usnews.com

More News

Topics:
budget Business & Finance Latest News Living News savings
700

Galleries

Photo Galleries

See more photo galleries on WTOP

Recommended
Latest
600
Highlights from New York bridal fashion week
Before and after the Notre Dame fire
20 years ago: Remembering Columbine
Today in History: April 17
Notre Dame Cathedral fire
Easter recipes
Celebrity deaths
Celebrity birthdays April 14-20
Behind the scenes: A peek inside Air and Space Museum’s 7-year renovation
Caps 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs
13 spring festivals, events in DC area
DC drops 11 spots in latest U.S. News ‘Best Places to Live’ ranking
‘You turn us on and we’re there’: Looking back at 50 years of news on WTOP
PHOTOS: $3.6 million home hits Ocean City market
30 best zoos in the US
Loudoun farmers on trading cards
April Entertainment Guide
Cherry blossoms
2019 local deaths of note
Meet the 2019 Washington Nationals
The 30 most famous landmarks in the world
10 excellent educational vacations for families
‘Skinny’ on DC-area gym classes
Wolf Trap reveals summer lineup
WTOP gets top-notch new home
700

Galleries

Photo Galleries

See more photo galleries on WTOP

Recommended
Latest
600