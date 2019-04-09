9 secrets to save money on a shoestring budget

Building an emergency fund, creating a nest egg for retirement and socking away money for your children's college fund are fundamental steps to ensure long-term financial well-being. Use these strategies.

Make saving a cinch with these lesser-known tricks.

Building an emergency fund, creating a nest egg for retirement and socking away money for your children’s college fund are fundamental steps to ensure long-term financial well-being. But how do you save money when you’re on a stringent budget? While it can be challenging to set money aside on a small salary, it can be done. So if you’re looking to pad your savings, use these expert-backed strategies.

Make a game out of saving. Jacqueline Gilchrist, who manages the personal finance website, Mom Money Map, suggests employing a “no spend” challenge. “A no spend challenge is when you don’t spend money for a certain period of time. It could be a weekend, a week or a month. You can set rules to spend only on essentials or other allowances,” she says. By participating, “it forces you to be creative with what you have and learn new skills to avoid paying for a solution,” she says. “When you feel like you have no money to save, doing a no spend challenge can possibly open your eyes to more ways to save.” (Getty Images/iStockphoto/designer491)

Here’s how to save money on a shoestring budget:

— Make a game out of saving.

— Get a side hustle.

— Modify your income tax withholding.

— Invest your raise.

— Use technology to save.

— Identify areas where you can scale back.

— Pay your bills on time.

— Prioritize saving over convenience.

— Pay yourself first.

