Why people are getting married at &pizza Thursday

Couples were chosen from entries based on their unique stories and &pizza's top executives have been ordained to officiate the weddings.

March 14 is International Pi Day, celebrated as such because the first two digits of pi are 3.14, and many pizza chains celebrate Pi Day with specials.

D.C.-based &pizza does it a little differently.

Since 2016, &pizza has turned a few of its restaurant locations into wedding venues, and hosts free nuptials, vow renewals and commitment ceremonies for couples.

This year, &pizza says locations in D.C., New York, Philadelphia and Boston will host more than a dozen free ceremonies, including the &pizza Broccoli Bar at 1817 17th Street, NW, where six D.C. couples will celebrate. (Find out more information about the six couples here.)

&pizza first hosted a single wedding at one of its locations in 2016. That couple is now expecting their second child within days of this year’s Pi Day, the pizza chain said.

For locations morphing into wedding venues Thursday, &pizza includes dessert (from Milk Bar), music, photography, decorations (from BASHEDC) and catering, including all the pizza each couple and their guests can eat and a personalized signature pie.

“Beyond the obvious pun of pi vs. pie, the ampersand in &pizza stands for connectedness, and what stronger connection is there than that of a marriage?” said Michael Lastoria, CEO, co-founder and creative director for &pizza.

“We’re thrilled to be able to again offer deserving couples the opportunity to celebrate their union in a fun and festive manner that aligns with our brand mission,” he said.

Couples will also get credit from Uber Eats for a year’s worth of &pizza.

&pizza is also offering an Uber Eats deal for all of its customers. Promo code PIDAY19 gets $3.14 off all &pizza deliveries from March 13 through March 17.

&pizza was founded in D.C. in 2012, and now has more than 30 locations.

