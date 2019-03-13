Want a retail job? There’s a job fair at Pentagon City Mall

Retailers at Fashion Centre at Pentagon City are banding together for a career fair on Friday, March 22, and Saturday, March 23, and they have lots of jobs to fill.

At least 20 retailers are participating in the jobs fair and have a combined 80 to 100 jobs to fill — though those numbers will likely increase as the fair gets closer.

The hiring managers will be set up on the Metro and first levels of the mall, where job seekers can pick up applications and talk to store representatives.

Participating stores include Brighton Collectibles, Calzedonia, Express, Intimissimi, Mezlan, My Eye Dr., MAC, Nespresso, Pandora, White House Black Market and several others.

“Whether looking to launch a new career or just make some extra cash, job seekers are sure to find rewarding and stylish opportunities this spring,” Fashion Centre said when announcing the career fair.

The mall says applicants should bring resumes, and visit the mall’s website, or guest services on the first level near Sephora for more information.

Simon Property Group’s Fashion Centre at Pentagon City underwent a major renovation a couple of years ago that added 50,000 square feet and two new levels of retail and restaurants.

The 1.04 million-square-foot mall opened in 1989 and its 200 or so retailers include anchors Nordstrom and Macy’s.

