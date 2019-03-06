202
Spirit’s ‘Dumbo’ plane makes a BWI Marshall appearance

By Jeff Clabaugh | @wtopclabaugh March 6, 2019 6:25 pm 03/06/2019 06:25pm
Spirit Airlines has partnered with Disney to promote its upcoming movie Dumbo with a specially-themed Airbus A321 decked out with Dumbo art from nose to tail and the plane has made a stopover at BWI Marshall Airport.

The plane was wrapped in Spirit Airlines’ hangar in Detroit and was welcomed by a water cannon salute at Disney’s hometown Orlando on March 6.

The plane continued on to San Juan and Fort Lauderdale before making its way to BWI Marshall Wednesday evening to complete its first day of service.

The Dumbo-themed jet will travel across the country for the next two months.

Spirit also gave away a trip to the Dumbo premiere in Los Angeles to one guest who entered its online sweepstakes, winning four tickets to the movie premier, four roundtrip tickets to L.A. and a two-night hotel stay.

Disney’s 2019 Tim Burton-directed remake of the classic Dumbo premiers March 29 with an all-star cast including Eva Green, Michael Keaton, Colin Farrell, Danny DeVito and Alan Arkin.

