PHOTOS: Robert E. Lee’s childhood home in Alexandria gets $2.3M price cut

A historic home for sale in Old Town Alexandria, Virginia, built in 1795 that served as the boyhood home of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee just had a big price cut.

Originally listed for $8.5 million in April 2018, the listing price has been reduced to $6.25 million.

The front entrance of Robert E. Lee's childhood home, which is currently on the market. (Courtesy HRL Partners)

The home, at 607 Oronoco Street, is listed by Robert Hryniewicki, Adam Rackliffe and Christopher Leary of HRL Partners with Washington Fine Properties

The current owners purchased the home in a private sale in 2000. Hryniewicki calls them “empty nesters” who no longer need such a large home.

It is also the first time the home has been publicly listed for sale in 50 years.

The 6-bedroom, 4 1/2 bath, three-story home is roughly 8,100 square feet and sits on a half an acre of gardens.

The listing says it has been subject to a detailed and complete restoration as a newly-functional structure in an antique envelope.

The home is a registered Virginia landmark and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

The home was originally built in 1795 by John Potts and sold to William Fitzhugh, a delegate to the Continental Congress for Virginia in 1779.

The historic placard in front of the home reads “Robert E. Lee left this home that he loved so well to enter West Point.”

The Lee family moved into the home when Robert E. Lee was 5 years old in 1812. Lee lived there until 1825.

