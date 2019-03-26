202
Home » Business & Finance » PHOTOS: Robert E. Lee's…

PHOTOS: Robert E. Lee’s childhood home in Alexandria gets $2.3M price cut

By Jeff Clabaugh | @wtopclabaugh March 26, 2019 10:32 am 03/26/2019 10:32am
52 Shares

A historic home for sale in Old Town Alexandria, Virginia, built in 1795 that served as the boyhood home of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee just had a big price cut.

Originally listed for $8.5 million in April 2018, the listing price has been reduced to $6.25 million.

The home, at 607 Oronoco Street, is listed by Robert Hryniewicki, Adam Rackliffe and Christopher Leary of HRL Partners with Washington Fine Properties.

The current owners purchased the home in a private sale in 2000. Hryniewicki calls them “empty nesters” who no longer need such a large home.

It is also the first time the home has been publicly listed for sale in 50 years.

The 6-bedroom, 4 1/2 bath, three-story home is roughly 8,100 square feet and sits on a half an acre of gardens.

The listing says it has been subject to a detailed and complete restoration as a newly-functional structure in an antique envelope.

The home is a registered Virginia landmark and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

The home was originally built in 1795 by John Potts and sold to William Fitzhugh, a delegate to the Continental Congress for Virginia in 1779.

The historic placard in front of the home reads “Robert E. Lee left this home that he loved so well to enter West Point.”

The Lee family moved into the home when Robert E. Lee was 5 years old in 1812. Lee lived there until 1825.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
Alexandria, VA News Business & Finance civil war Confederacy jeff clabaugh Local News old town alexandria Real Estate News robert e. lee Robert E. Lee house Virginia
700

Galleries

Photo Galleries

See more photo galleries on WTOP

Recommended
Latest
600
2019 cherry blossoms
Opening Day at Nats Park
40 years ago: Three Mile Island
Today in History: March 29
Meet the 2019 Washington Nationals
Robert E. Lee's home for sale
13 spring festivals, events in DC area
Celebrity birthdays March 17-23
Remembering Exxon Valdez oil spill
What to buy in March
The 30 most famous landmarks in the world
10 excellent educational vacations for families
2019 local deaths of note
‘Skinny’ on DC-area gym classes
6th deadliest tornado in US history
Celebrity deaths
March Entertainment Guide
Red carpet fashion
Academy Award winners
February snow
Westminster Kennel Club dog show
Wolf Trap reveals summer lineup
New York Fashion Week 2019
WTOP gets top-notch new home
Northam under fire over photo
See commericals from Super Bowl LIII
Longest government shutdown in US history
700

Galleries

Photo Galleries

See more photo galleries on WTOP

Recommended
Latest
600