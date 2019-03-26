Potomac Paddle Pub returns for a second season

The bring-your-own-booze (and lunch) pedal-powered boat — which was launched for a short fall season last year — resumes its 90-minute voyages on Saturday.

The Potomac Paddle Pub, a bring-your-own-booze (and lunch) pedal-powered boat, returns to the Potomac River on Saturday.

The 16-passenger boat has 10 pedal stations — similar to upright exercise bikes — that propel a 6-foot paddle wheel. (Courtesy Potomac Paddle Pub)

The venture was launched by friends Jack Maher and Jack Walten, both 25, last September for a short fall season on the river.

The 16-passenger boat has 10 pedal stations — similar to upright exercise bikes — that propel a 6-foot paddle wheel.

The boat takes at least six people to contribute the pedal power, but the crew includes two deck hands to help, and when passengers want a break from pedaling, there is also a motor.

It takes a minimum of six paying passengers for the boat to go out.

Potomac Paddle Boat’s 90-minute voyage departs from the Georgetown Waterfront and travels down river to Columbia Island Marina for a rest stop before continuing down the Potomac for monument and landmark views.

The mahogany bar also includes ice chests for passengers’ food, beer, wine or non-alcoholic drinks. Hard liquor isn’t permitted.

The boat operates weekdays from 3 to 11 p.m. and on weekends from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Tickets are $45 for adults, and $25 for kids younger than 12.

To rent the entire boat for a group up to 15 people, it is $500 Monday through Thursday and $625 Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Potomac Peddle Pub does not have The Wharf or Capitol Riverfront on its itinerary yet, but may announce something soon.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.