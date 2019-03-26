202
Potomac Paddle Pub returns for a second season

By Jeff Clabaugh | @wtopclabaugh March 26, 2019 12:30 pm 03/26/2019 12:30pm
The Potomac Paddle Pub, a bring-your-own-booze (and lunch) pedal-powered boat, returns to the Potomac River on Saturday.

The venture was launched by friends Jack Maher and Jack Walten, both 25, last September for a short fall season on the river.

The 16-passenger boat has 10 pedal stations — similar to upright exercise bikes — that propel a 6-foot paddle wheel.

The boat takes at least six people to contribute the pedal power, but the crew includes two deck hands to help, and when passengers want a break from pedaling, there is also a motor.

It takes a minimum of six paying passengers for the boat to go out.

Potomac Paddle Boat’s 90-minute voyage departs from the Georgetown Waterfront and travels down river to Columbia Island Marina for a rest stop before continuing down the Potomac for monument and landmark views.

The mahogany bar also includes ice chests for passengers’ food, beer, wine or non-alcoholic drinks. Hard liquor isn’t permitted.

The boat operates weekdays from 3 to 11 p.m. and on weekends from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Tickets are $45 for adults, and $25 for kids younger than 12.

To rent the entire boat for a group up to 15 people, it is $500 Monday through Thursday and $625 Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Potomac Peddle Pub does not have The Wharf or Capitol Riverfront on its itinerary yet, but may announce something soon.

Topics:
