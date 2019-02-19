202
Sports betting coming to DC

By Megan Cloherty | @ClohertyWTOP February 19, 2019 11:45 am 02/19/2019 11:45am
WASHINGTON — Sports betting is coming to the District as soon as this fall.

The D.C. Council gave final approval to a bill that fast-tracks sports betting. The D.C. Lottery will assume the role of being the city’s sole operator of gaming.

The council’s bill gives Intralot, the operator of the D.C. Lottery, a new contract and the authority to be the only mobile platform, allowing residents to place a bet from anywhere.

D.C. joins a handful of states that legalized sports betting following a Supreme Court decision to end a federal ban on the practice.

Four members of the council voted against the bill.

Topics:
dc lottery gambling gaming Local News megan cloherty Sports sports betting Washington, DC News
