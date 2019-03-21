Lab or golden retriever? In DC, the most popular dog breed is …

The American Kennel Club's annual rankings of the most popular dog breeds are in. Here's D.C.'s favored canine companion.

The American Kennel Club’s annual rankings of the most popular AKC-recognized dog breeds are in, and in the District the top dog for 2018 is the Golden Retriever, inching ahead of the Labrador retriever.

It is a switch for the top spot. The golden retriever has historically come in second to the lab.

The AKC bases its ranking on owner-declared breeds of the dogs that are registered in D.C. ZIP codes, including rescued dogs and shelter adoptions.

Here is the AKC’s top 10 list for most popular D.C. breeds in 2018:

1. Golden retriever

2. Labrador retriever

3. French bulldog

4. Poodle

5. Bulldog

6. Cavalier King Charles spaniel

7. German shepherd

8. Pembroke Welsh corgi

9. Rottweiler

10. Doberman pinscher

“It’s also interesting to see working breeds — specifically the Doberman pinscher and Rottweiler — break into the top 10 list,” said AKC executive secretary Gina DiNardo.

“Working dogs are known for their tremendous strength, endurance and intelligence, but what many individuals don’t know is that most make great companions as well.”

Here are the 5 most popular dog breeds for 2018 nationwide, according to the AKC:

1. Labrador retriever

2. German shepherd

3. Golden retriever

4. French bulldog

5. Bulldog

