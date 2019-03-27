To celebrate the HBO comedy's final season, the hotel is celebrating fictional ex-VP/president Selina Meyer with a 12th-floor lobby transformed into the Oval Office, as well as a namesake presidential suite. (Filthy language and Gary are not included.)

D.C.’s Hamilton Hotel is commemorating the final season of HBO’s “Veep” with a replica of former President Selina Meyer’s Oval Office. (Courtesy Hamilton Hotel)

D.C.’s Hamilton Hotel is commemorating the final season of HBO’s “Veep” with a replica of former Vice President/President Selina Meyer’s Oval Office, as well as a Selina Meyer Presidential Suite — both nods to the character portrayed by Julia Louis-Dreyfus for seven seasons.

The Hamilton’s 12th-floor lobby has been transformed into the show’s Oval Office with original furniture, props and memorabilia from the show’s set collection in time to coincide with the premier week of the show’s final season.

The lobby’s transformation — in collaboration with set designers and prop masters from the show — includes the presidential Resolute desk, a presidential seal area rug, a grandfather clock, an oversize portrait of Selina and other recognizable photographs, art and decorative objects.

And for uber-fans who want the ultimate “Veep” experience at the Hamilton, a one-bedroom suite on the 12th floor is now the Selina Meyer Presidential Suite, with set props and mementos from her brownstone home, including a framed Smith College diploma, Catherine and Selina family photos, a vice presidential china plate, a throw pillow of Mount Rushmore featuring Selina’s face, and other photos and decorative objects.

The suite’s living room also features original furniture from the brownstone set, including a bar cabinet, a console table and a writing table.

“With ‘Veep’ coming to a close this season, we were looking at ways to celebrate Selina Meyer, and a presidential suite seemed like such a perfect way to salute her legacy,” said Yauny Wheaton, director of consumer marketing at HBO.

“We’ve had a wonderful time working with the show’s production designers and the Hamilton Hotel to create a unique in-world experience we think fans will love for years to come.”

The Selina Meyer Presidential Suite can be booked starting at $399 a night.

Guests who book it will also get a copy of Selina Meyer’s autobiography, “A Woman First: First Woman,” and a sheet of commemorative Selina Meyer presidential stamps.

