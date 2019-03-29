Barnes & Noble moving Rockville store to Congressional Plaza

Congressional Plaza owner Federal Realty has signed the Barnes & Nobel lease for space next to Neiman Marcus Last Call at Congressional Plaza.

Barnes & Noble will relocate its Montrose Crossing Shopping Center store on Rockville Pike to Congressional Plaza in Rockville, Maryland.

Congressional Plaza owner Federal Realty has signed the Barnes & Nobel lease for space next to Neiman Marcus Last Call at Congressional Plaza.

It will relocate in 2020.

Federal Realty also owns Montrose Crossing.

Federal Realty declined to comment why Barnes & Noble would relocate, although Montrose Crossing has been mentioned as a site for future redevelopment

A year ago, Barnes and Noble closed its store in Bethesda at Bethesda Row. The store had been there 20 years and was another Federal Realty property.

Congressional Plaza has nearly 50 retailers and restaurants, including a Saks Fifth Avenue Off 5th outlet store, a Matchbox restaurant and The Fresh Market grocer.

Barnes and Noble, losing money a year ago, swung to profits in its most recent quarter.

It has about a dozen stores in the Washington area.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.