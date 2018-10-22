Edens to begin next phase of Cabin John reinvention

Developer Edens is moving forward with its vision to transform a 1950s shopping center in Potomac into a pedestrian-friendly, mixed-use retail hub, and plans to begin construction on about 30,000 square feet of new retail…

Edens, which has a regional headquarters office in D.C. and whose CEO Jodie McLean is based in the District, got the green light this month after the Montgomery County Planning Department approved preliminary site plans for the reinvention of Cabin John Village, a 25-acre shopping center property located at Tuckerman Lane and Seven Locks Road.

The first phase adds 29,000 square feet of retail to the long, vertical part of the existing 240,000-square-foot shopping center as well as adding a main street that will link elements of the retail hub together.

The work also includes 48 townhouses to be built by Bethesda-based EYA Inc. on what is now surface parking.

Future phases call an additional 30,000 square feet of retail…