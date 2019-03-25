202
Home » Business & Finance » After landing at GMU,…

After landing at GMU, food delivery robots roll out at Flagstaff

By Jeff Clabaugh | @wtopclabaugh March 25, 2019 12:53 pm 03/25/2019 12:53pm
11 Shares

About two months after food services company Sodexo partnered with Starship Technologies to deploy a fleet of 25 food delivery robots at George Mason University in Fairfax, Virginia, the two have rolled out more robots on the campus of Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff, Arizona.

And if the GMU experience is any indication, the NAU students will be eating more breakfast as a result.

Gaithersburg-based Sodexo USA said 1,500 breakfast orders have been delivered by the robots since they showed up on the GMU campus in January.

The two companies have deployed 30 of Starships’ box-sized delivery robots at NAU, and partners for delivery include Einstein Bros. Bagels.

As is the case at GMU, the food delivery charge is $1.99 and is covered by the school’s student meal plan.

In Flagstaff, other food options include Star Ginger and on-campus restaurants Cobrizo Mexican Grill, Turnip the Greens, G’s NY Style Deli, and The Wedge Market and Pizza.

At GMU, Subway is the most recent restaurant to sign on to the robot delivery program, joining Blaze Pizza, Starbucks and Dunkin.

Sodexo has also extended robot delivery to 2 a.m. and plans to make it 24-hours a day in the near future.

Users order through an app and can track the robot’s delivery route. A delivery usually takes a few minutes, depending on the distance.

The idea works well for college students. “Today’s college students are prolific users of food delivery apps, and they place a higher value on convenience, ease and diversity of options,” said Sodexo’s Barry Telford.

Sodexo and Starship plan to continue adding campus locations to their food delivery robot partnership.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Stories

Topics:
Business & Finance Consumer News Education News Food & Restaurant News food delivery george mason university Life & Style Living News robot
700

Galleries

Photo Galleries

See more photo galleries on WTOP

Recommended
Latest
600
2019 cherry blossoms
Opening Day at Nats Park
40 years ago: Three Mile Island
Today in History: March 29
Meet the 2019 Washington Nationals
Robert E. Lee's home for sale
13 spring festivals, events in DC area
Celebrity birthdays March 17-23
Remembering Exxon Valdez oil spill
What to buy in March
The 30 most famous landmarks in the world
10 excellent educational vacations for families
2019 local deaths of note
‘Skinny’ on DC-area gym classes
6th deadliest tornado in US history
Celebrity deaths
March Entertainment Guide
Red carpet fashion
Academy Award winners
February snow
Westminster Kennel Club dog show
Wolf Trap reveals summer lineup
New York Fashion Week 2019
WTOP gets top-notch new home
Northam under fire over photo
See commericals from Super Bowl LIII
Longest government shutdown in US history
700

Galleries

Photo Galleries

See more photo galleries on WTOP

Recommended
Latest
600