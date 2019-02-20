202
Nando’s Dupont reopens, offers free chicken

February 20, 2019
Nando's now has 42 restaurants in the U.S., with most of them in the Washington and Baltimore areas, as well as stores in the Chicago area.

WASHINGTON — Nando’s Peri-Peri reopened its Dupont Circle location Feb. 20 after a two-month renovation, and will hand out free chicken one day next month at the D.C. location to mark the reopening.

The Dupont Circle Nando’s, at 1210 18th St. NW, was the second location in the U.S. the company opened. It opened 10 years ago, following the South African chain’s first location in the U.S., which opened on 7th Street NW in Chinatown.

Nando’s says after 10 years of operation, its restaurant in the historic 18th Street building was ready for a revamp.

The Dupont location now has a new kitchen, draft beer taps and new dining areas.

Customer takeout has improved with a grab-and-go beverage center and order pickup area near the host stand.

South African artists created handmade furniture for the Dupont location, including pendant lights made from recycled clothing. As with all of Nando’s restaurants, the location features original works of art from South African artists.

Nando’s will hold a “Dash” from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, March 7, at its newly reopened Dupont location, and offer Peri-Peri chicken and other entrees for free for either eat-in or carry out.

