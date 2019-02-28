JetBlue adding more flights between Reagan National and Boston

JetBlue isn’t calling it a shuttle, but it is upping its daily flights between Boston’s Logan Airport and Reagan National Airport to once an hour.

It also is adjusting its scheduled flights for hourly service from Boston to one of New York’s three airports daily.

JetBlue will add up to four additional daily flights between Boston and Reagan National and adjust its current schedule to offer near-hourly weekday service from 6 a.m. and 9:30 p.m. The flights will depart at the top of the hour.

The additional Reagan National service will be phased in beginning this summer.

Near-hourly weekday service from Boston to the New York metro will be between 5:30 a.m. and 10 p.m., and include JFK, LaGuardia and Newark Liberty International airports, also phased in the summer.

The additions are part of JetBlue’s goal of growing to 200 daily departures from Boston in coming years.

In January, JetBlue dropped its flights from Dulles International Airport to JFK and Boston. It said that move was to focus on more profitable routes.

JetBlue also said Reagan National will be one of its new “focus airports.”

