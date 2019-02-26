Affordable housing, American Legion post approved for Virginia Square

The Arlington County Board has approved a plan to redevelop the aging American Legion Post 39 into a new, affordable housing apartment building and a new home for the Legion post.
WASHINGTON — The Arlington County Board has approved a plan to redevelop the aging American Legion Post 39, at 3445 Washington Blvd., into a new, affordable housing apartment building and a new home for the Virginia Legion post.
A $5.8 million loan from the county’s Affordable Housing Investment Fund will help initially fund the project.
The seven-story building will include 160 affordable units, with a ground-floor American Legion post. It has been at the site for decades and is currently in a deteriorating building.