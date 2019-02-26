Affordable housing, American Legion post approved for Virginia Square

The Arlington County Board has approved a plan to redevelop the aging American Legion Post 39 into a new, affordable housing apartment building and a new home for the Legion post.

WASHINGTON — The Arlington County Board has approved a plan to redevelop the aging American Legion Post 39, at 3445 Washington Blvd., into a new, affordable housing apartment building and a new home for the Virginia Legion post.

A $5.8 million loan from the county’s Affordable Housing Investment Fund will help initially fund the project.

The seven-story building will include 160 affordable units, with a ground-floor American Legion post. It has been at the site for decades and is currently in a deteriorating building.

The American Legion partnered with the Arlington Partnership for Affordable Housing to propose the project.

“We are adding much-needed affordable units to our inventory, and many of them are large enough for families,” said County Board Chairman Christian Dorsey.

“At the same time, American Legion Post 139, which has supported our veterans for more than 70 years, will stay on the site and in our community.”

The project will be part of a larger long-term plan which includes two other development sites at Washington Boulevard and Kirkwood Road.

The Arlington County Board has approved a plan to redevelop the aging American Legion Post 39, at 3445 Washington Blvd., into a new, affordable housing apartment building and a new home for the Legion post. (Courtesy Arlington County)

A second site is home to the YMCA Arlington campus, which wants to expand its facility and add new residential. A third site is controlled by developer Eleventh Street Development LLC.

Eleventh Street has proposed an apartment building for its site.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.