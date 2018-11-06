All-time record for Maryland casinos

MGM National Harbor, which will mark its second anniversary next month, generated $73.4 million in October gaming revenue, up more than 41 percent from October 2017.

WASHINGTON — Maryland’s six casinos generated a record $158 million in gaming revenue in October, and business was booming at MGM National Harbor.

MGM National Harbor, which will mark its second anniversary next month, generated $73.4 million in October gaming revenue, up more than 41 percent from October 2017. MGM also accounted for 46 percent of the October gaming revenue generated by all six casinos.

Of the $158 million in total October gaming revenue, Maryland collected $61 million of that, including $45.5 million for the state’s Education Trust Fund.

Live! Casino & Hotel, at Arundel Mills, the state’s second largest casino, generated $47 million in gaming revenue, up 2.6 percent from a year ago.

Baltimore’s Horseshoe Casino had $21.1 million in gaming revenue, up 7.6 percent from a year ago.

The state’s three smaller casinos had mixed results. Gaming revenue was up 15.8 percent at Ocean Downs, but down 1.4 percent at Hollywood Casino Perryville and down 3.8 percent at Rocky Gap Casino Resort.

Maryland Lottery and Gaming regularly posts monthly and year-to-date contributions from the state’s casinos online.