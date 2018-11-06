202
Home » Business & Finance » All-time record for Maryland casinos

All-time record for Maryland casinos

By Jeff Clabaugh | @wtopclabaugh November 6, 2018 8:57 am 11/06/2018 08:57am
5 Shares
The MGM National Harbor logo is seen around a roulette wheel in the casino. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON — Maryland’s six casinos generated a record $158 million in gaming revenue in October, and business was booming at MGM National Harbor.

MGM National Harbor, which will mark its second anniversary next month, generated $73.4 million in October gaming revenue, up more than 41 percent from October 2017. MGM also accounted for 46 percent of the October gaming revenue generated by all six casinos.

Of the $158 million in total October gaming revenue, Maryland collected $61 million of that, including $45.5 million for the state’s Education Trust Fund.

Live! Casino & Hotel, at Arundel Mills, the state’s second largest casino, generated $47 million in gaming revenue, up 2.6 percent from a year ago.

Baltimore’s Horseshoe Casino had $21.1 million in gaming revenue, up 7.6 percent from a year ago.

The state’s three smaller casinos had mixed results. Gaming revenue was up 15.8 percent at Ocean Downs, but down 1.4 percent at Hollywood Casino Perryville and down 3.8 percent at Rocky Gap Casino Resort.

Maryland Lottery and Gaming regularly posts monthly and year-to-date contributions from the state’s casinos online.

More News

Topics:
Business & Finance casinos gambling jeff clabaugh Latest News Local News Maryland News mgm mgm national harbor Prince George's County, MD News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

WBJ

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500