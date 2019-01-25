Marriott makes Fortune’s World’s Most Admired list

Bethesda-based Marriott International is the lone D.C.-area company to make the top 50 in Fortune's new list of the World's Most Admired companies, though several other local companies make the overall list.
Marriott ranks No. 23 on this year’s list.
Fortune’s list is based on surveys of executives, directors and analysts by Korn Ferry, and asked for input on nine criteria, including a company’s investment value and quality of management, products, social responsibility and ability to attract talent.
The top 10 companies on the World’s Most Admired list are:
- Apple
- Amazon
- Berkshire Hathaway
- Walt Disney
- Starbucks
- Microsoft
- Alphabet
- Netflix
- JPMorgan Chase
- FedEx
In addition to Marriott, other D.C.-area headquartered companies that made the overall list are:
- Discovery Communications
- Booz Allen Hamilton
- CACI International
- Capital One Financial
- Ciena
- Danaher Corp.
- General Dynamics
- Host Hotels & Resorts
- Lockheed Martin
- Northrop Grumman
- NVR
- SAIC
Here is Fortune’s full 2019 list of the World’s Most Admired Companies.
