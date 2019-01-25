Marriott makes Fortune’s World’s Most Admired list

Bethesda-based Marriott International is the lone D.C.-area company to make the top 50 in Fortune's new list of the World's Most Admired companies, though several other local companies make the overall list.

WASHINGTON — Bethesda-based Marriott International is the lone D.C.-area company to make the top 50 in Fortune’s new list of the World’s Most Admired companies, though several other local companies make the overall list.

Marriott ranks No. 23 on this year’s list.

Fortune’s list is based on surveys of executives, directors and analysts by Korn Ferry, and asked for input on nine criteria, including a company’s investment value and quality of management, products, social responsibility and ability to attract talent.

The top 10 companies on the World’s Most Admired list are:

Apple Amazon Berkshire Hathaway Walt Disney Starbucks Microsoft Alphabet Netflix JPMorgan Chase FedEx

In addition to Marriott, other D.C.-area headquartered companies that made the overall list are:

Discovery Communications

Booz Allen Hamilton

CACI International

Capital One Financial

Ciena

Danaher Corp.

General Dynamics

Host Hotels & Resorts

Lockheed Martin

Northrop Grumman

NVR

SAIC

Here is Fortune’s full 2019 list of the World’s Most Admired Companies.

