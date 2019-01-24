CareerBuilder investing $2.5 million in Va. call center, 250 jobs

CareerBuilder is already training new hires for the facility at 131 Dawson Drive in the Dawson Business Park, and they're getting incentives from the Virginia Economic Development Partnership.

WASHINGTON — Chicago-based CareerBuilder is opening a 20,000-square-foot call center and research facility in Winchester, Virginia, in early February, and says the facility will create 250 new jobs.

Build-out of the existing building is wrapping up, and CareerBuilder is already training new hires for the facility at 131 Dawson Drive in the Dawson Business Park.

The company says it’s investing $2.5 million.

CareerBuilder is receiving incentives from the Virginia Economic Development Partnership through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program, including $500 per job created, up to a total of $125,000. The company will be reimbursed after hires have remained employed for 90 days.

“A national search was conducted to find the best site for this center. Frederick County’s unique mix of labor availability and diverse, world-class talent — coupled with strong support from the local economic development group — made the decision an easy one,” said Mary Delaney, president of CareerBuilder Services.

Founded in 1995, CareerBuilder is one of the largest providers of human resource software connecting job seekers and employers. It is majority owned by Apollo Global Management, and it operates in North America, Europe and Asia.

