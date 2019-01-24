Big Latin market La Cosecha comes to Union Market district this summer

Spanish for "the harvest," La Cosecha will open with more than a dozen Latin-themed restaurants and retailers at 1270 Fourth Street NE in more than 20,000 square feet.

In addition to food and art, Edens says it will serve as a home for music, fashion, film, sport, travel and dance. (Courtesy Edens)

WASHINGTON — Edens, the developer behind what has become the Union Market District redevelopment near Florida and New York avenues Northeast, has announced the June opening of Union Market’s newest addition, La Cosecha, a large multivendor Latin market.

The market has partnerships with Latin embassies in D.C. as well as cultural and diplomatic leaders from the Latin community to make its offerings and experiences authentically Latin. In addition to food and art, Edens says it will serve as a home for music, fashion, film, sport, travel and dance.

“We’ve been inspired by the support and enthusiasm of both the Latin American embassies and the wider Latin American community who have been instrumental and instructional in guiding our attempt at bringing forth an authentic, sophisticated representation of the rich heritages, cultures and experiences of their home countries, ” said Edens CEO Jodie McLean.

Among restaurants and retailers at the new La Cosecha:

Elcielo, the second U.S. restaurant for Colombian chef Juan Manuel Barrientos

Nova Boss, a home décor, art and fashion accessories retailer from Brazilian native Carolina Furukrona

Amparo, a Mexican restaurant from Jose Andres protégé Christian Irabien

Ali Pacha, a plant-based fine dining restaurant from Bolivian native chef Sebastian Quiroga

White Envelope Arepa + Ceviche Bar from Venezuelan chef Federico Tischler

Grand Cata, a grocery and wine bar featuring wines from Latin America

Peruvian Brothers, the first brick-and-mortar location for the D.C. food truck and catering company

The market will also include private event space, cooking demonstrations, language classes, workshops, art exhibitions and pop-up vendors and events.

