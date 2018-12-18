Silicon Valley’s Philz Coffee comes to Bethesda Row

Philz Coffee brews each cup individually, and boasts more than 20 customized blends of beans with four million possible combinations of coffees handcrafted to the customer’s order.

WASHINGTON — Popular Silicon Valley coffee chain Philz Coffee opens its first Maryland location Wednesday, Dec. 19 at Federal Realty‘s Bethesda Row.

But from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, the coffee joint will be open for a friends and family preview.

It already has locations in Adams Morgan, Dupont Circle and The Yards. Philz Coffee, which is 25 years old, has more than two dozen locations, mostly in the San Francisco Bay area, with other locations in Los Angeles and San Diego.

Philz Coffee also has plans for another location in Virginia at Ballston Quarter.

There are no cappuccinos, espressos, lattes or pre-brews on the menu at Philz Coffee. It brews each cup individually, and boasts more than 20 customized blends of beans with four million possible combinations of coffees handcrafted to the customer’s order.

The new Bethesda Row location is a 2,535-square- foot shop at 7247 Woodmont Ave., next to Mon Ami Gabi.

It will be open seven days a week serving hot breakfast items and bagels, toast, muffins, cookies and scones. Its hours will be 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

