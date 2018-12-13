Like the smell of KFC? There’s a firelog for that

The "11 Herbs & Spices Firelog" mimics the smell of Colonel Sanders' secret recipe — and it is a real thing.

WASHINGTON — KFC has partnered with Enviro-Log for a limited-edition product that smells like the company’s famous chicken as it burns.

The five-pound firelog is on sale at KFC’s website for $18.99, and the company says it is limited to one log per customer.

“At KFC, we have always been proud of our role in bringing loved ones together at the dinner table around a bucket of our world-famous fried chicken,” said Andrea Zahumensky, KFC’s U.S. chief marketing officer.

“Now, this winter we’re bringing all the things we love — family, friends and fried chicken — together around the fire with our scented firelog.”

KFC says the smell of its original recipe fried chicken is unmistakable, and it cites research by Psychology Today that found strong smells can trigger areas of the brain linked to memory.

The firelog is made from 100 percent recycled materials. It burns for 2 1/2 to 3 hours.

The log comes with two warnings from KFC: “May attract bears or neighbors who are hungry” and “Don’t put face directly into fire to attempt to smell fried chicken.”

